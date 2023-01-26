Davis (foot) will return and come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Darvin Ham said Davis will come off the bench against the Spurs, as he wants to manage Davis' minutes so the big man can potentially close the game if need be. Davis has not played since Dec. 16, and with him coming off the bench, Thomas Bryant would potentially remain in the starting unit.
