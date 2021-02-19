Coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that Davis (calf/Achilles) is facing a four-week recovery timetable, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers will be without Davis through at least mid-March due to his right calf strain and an aggravation of right Achilles tendinosis. The team has made clear that a cautious approach will be taken as regards the 27-year-old's recovery, so it's possible that the big man could still be sidelined when the Lakers opens their second-half schedule. In the meantime, Kyle Kuzma stands to continue slotting into the starting five.