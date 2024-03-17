Davis suffered a corneal abrasion during Saturday's game versus the Warriors and will not return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 12 minutes.

Davis left the game during the first quarter, sat out the entire second quarter, and then was ruled out roughly halfway through the third. Corneal abrasions are typically day-to-day issues, but it will depend on the severity. For now, fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Monday's game versus Atlanta.