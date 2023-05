Davis (head) will not return to Game 5 versus the Warriors on Wednesday according to Chris Haynes of Turner Sports.

Davis took an inadvertent shot to the face from Kevon Looney, and it may have hit his eye as well. The Lakers were trailing by a good bit when the injury happened, but Davis was visibly shaken up. Haynes adds that Davis was escorted away in a wheelchair for further examination, but we may not know more until Thursday regarding his status for Game 6 on Friday.