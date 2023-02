Coach Darvin Ham said Davis (foot) is good to go for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Davis has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday due to a lingering foot injury. The star big man is averaging 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes across his last three appearances.