Davis (foot) will play Friday against the Mavericks according to Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com of SB Nation.
Davis was held out of Wednesday's game against the Rockets as a precaution and the Lakers ended up with a loss. Rui Hachimura moved into the starting lineup for that contest but had a tough showing, scoring five points in 17 minutes.
