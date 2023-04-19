Davis (foot) is good to go for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Memphis, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

It's possible that AD will be listed as "probable" for the remainder of the playoffs. He'll get out there and should see his usual minutes Wednesday, and he'll look to build off an impressive, Game 1 performance in which he came away with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a whopping seven swats over 37 minutes.