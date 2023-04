Davis (foot) is good to go for Game 5 versus Memphis on Monday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis was being listed as "probable," so there was never much doubt about his playing status for Wednesday. Through the first four games of this series, AD has registered averages of 19.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 triples, 1.8 steals and a whopping 4.8 swats per contest on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 81.8 percent at the stripe.