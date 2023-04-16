Davis (foot) will be available and start in Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As expected, Davis will be available for the series opener and should feature in his regular starting role. More important, though, is the fact that head coach Darvin Ham said neither Davis nor LeBron James would have restrictions when it comes to their workload in the series, so it's safe to assume Davis' minutes could hover around the mid-to-high 30s. Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game during the regular season.