Anthony Davis (foot) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis tweaked his ankle during Friday's game, but he'll power through the injury and get out there for a favorable matchup with the Rockets. Make sure you've got him active.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Comes up big despite injury scare•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Gets green light•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable against Minnesota•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Pours in 38 points Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available Wednesday•