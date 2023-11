Davis (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As expected, Davis has been upgraded from probable to available, but LeBron James (calf) has been ruled out. In James' absence, Davis will have to step up offensively. Across eight appearances this season, Davis has averaged 23.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game.