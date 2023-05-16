Davis (foot) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday, as he has been dealing with a nagging foot injury all playoffs. The star center averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes across his previous two matchups with Denver this season.