Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Tuesday

Davis (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Davis was a late addition to the injury report, but that was followed up shortly with the news that he will play. He told reporters following Sunday's game that his shoulder was fine, so it is a little troublesome that he popped up on the injury report at all. Still, he should take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.