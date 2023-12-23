Davis (ankle) will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
In what has been a trend all season long, Davis will start and handle his regular workload despite being originally listed as questionable. He's averaging 28.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.
