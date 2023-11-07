Davis (groin) is on the court to start the third quarter of Monday's game against Miami, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers were unsure if Davis would be able to go in the second half after experiencing a spasm of his groin, but he was cleared to play after going through warmups.
