Davis amassed 44 points (18-27 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 40 minutes during Friday's 133-129 win over the Bucks.

Davis put on an impressive shooting display and came away with his ninth consecutive double-double. He scored a season-high 44 points on the night to lead the game in scoring while also recording three blocks for the third time in his last four games. Davis averaged 27.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks across 13 contests in November, and he got off to a hot start in his first action of December.