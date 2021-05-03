Davis delivered 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Raptors.

Davis needed 16 shots just to end up with 12 points and had a rough time offensively, but he supplied his lack of efficiency with solid contributions in other categories. The most important thing with Davis right now is that he has to stay healthy, but his numbers since returning to the court aren't exactly eye-popping -- 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting just 39.4 percent from the field.