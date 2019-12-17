Lakers' Anthony Davis: Won't go Tuesday
Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Davis was spotted in the locker room in street clothes hours before tipoff, and the Lakers have since revealed that the star forward won't be available Tuesday evening due to a mild ankle sprain. With Kyle Kuzma (ankle) also out of commission, Jared Dudley could be in line for a start at power forward -- Avery Bradley is a candidate to enter the starting lineup if Los Angeles elects to go small.
