Davis has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Brooklyn due to a stress injury in his right foot.

Davis made back-to-back appearances off the bench after missing over a month with a foot injury, but the talented big man will be sidelined again Monday. It appears like his absence for the first half of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set is a load-management situation, but it's still concerning to see Davis back on the injury report. LeBron James (ankle) is also out, so Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel, Rui Hachimura and Juan Toscano-Anderson are all candidates for increased roles against the Nets.