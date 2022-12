Davis (illness) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Raptors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

On a positive note, Davis' illness is listed as the non-COVID variety, so he could have a short stay on the sideline ahead. With Davis, LeBron James (ankle) and Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) set to sit, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson figure to handle sizable frontcourt workloads.