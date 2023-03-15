Coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that Davis won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Rockets due to an "active" foot injury despite being pain-free, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis has played the last six games through his nagging foot injury but will sit out the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back Wednesday. However, fantasy managers should expect him back in the lineup against the Mavericks on Friday. Wenyen Gabriel will likely receive an increased role in Davis' absence.