Lakers' Anthony Davis: Won't play Wednesday

Davis (ribs) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

As expected, the Lakers will hold Davis out for the second half of the team's back-to-back set after he sustained a rib injury during Tuesday's win over the Spurs. X-rays came back clean following the game, suggesting the big man isn't dealing with anything overly serious and could be ready to return Friday against Sacramento. In his absence, Kyle Kuzma is a candidate to see increased minutes, along with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.