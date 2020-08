Davis won't return to Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers due to back spasms, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis left the contest in the second half and the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly after. Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma will see more playing time down the stretch of Game 4 with Davis sidelined. He'll finish with 18 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 18 minutes of action.