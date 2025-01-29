Davis won't return to Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis chipped in four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes before exiting to the locker room with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. The superstar's status will be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against Washington, with Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko likely to receive an uptick in playing time while Davis is on the shelf.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go vs. 76ers•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable against Philadelphia•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts brilliant performance in win•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Monday•