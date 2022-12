Davis won't return to Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to an illness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis is reportedly dealing with flu-like symptoms and will thus miss the remainder of Tuesday's matchup. The forward logged just eight minutes of action and posted one point (0-0 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists before exiting. It's unclear at the moment whether Davis' status in Wednesday's contest versus the Raptors is in jeopardy or not.