Davis will not return to Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns due to a strained left groin, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis limped to the locker room near the end of the first half and was not on the floor to begin the second, and the Lakers have now ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. Prior to exiting, Davis posted an inefficient six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 19 minutes of action. At this point, it's unclear if Davis could miss additional time, but if he's out for Tuesday's Game 5, or beyond, his absence could swing the series in favor of Phoenix.