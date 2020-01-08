Lakers' Anthony Davis: X-rays return negative

Davis had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised sacrum after leaving Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old won't return to the game, but it's relatively good news that he's only dealing with a bruise just above the tailbone after taking a hard fall on a block attempt. Davis will have a couple days to rest up before Friday's game at Dallas, but for now his availability remains up in the air.