Lakers' Anthony Davis: X-rays return negative
Davis had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised sacrum after leaving Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
The 26-year-old won't return to the game, but it's relatively good news that he's only dealing with a bruise just above the tailbone after taking a hard fall on a block attempt. Davis will have a couple days to rest up before Friday's game at Dallas, but for now his availability remains up in the air.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...