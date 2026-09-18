The Lakers signed Watson to an Exhibit 10 deal Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Watson appeared in nine regular-season games for the Knicks in 2024-25. He then spent the 2025-26 campaign in the G League. In 50 regular-season games with South Bay, Watson averaged 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 27.2 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old will get another opportunity to suit up for Los Angeles this season, though another stint in the G League may be the most realistic outcome.