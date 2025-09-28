Watson agreed to a training camp contract with the Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Watson will compete for a spot on Los Angeles' regular-season roster, and the club still has an open two-way slot. The 24-year-old forward spent most of last season on a two-way deal with the Celtics before being waived and subsequently claimed by the Knicks in March. Over 37 G League appearances with the Maine Celtics in the 2024-25 season, he averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds across 29.9 minutes per game.