Lakers' Aric Holman: Inks deal with Lakers

Holman has agreed to a contract with the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Holman went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft, but has garnered interest from the Lakers' front office. Holman played four years as Mississippi State, averaging 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assist across 22.0 minutes during Conference play while shooting 42.9 percent from three overall.