The Lakers signed Traore to a two-way contract Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Traore was born in Charenton-le-Pont, France, and averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 35 appearances in all competitions for ADA Blois Basket of the LNB Pro A league in France. As a two-way player, Traore is set to split time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.