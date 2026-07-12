Lakers' Arthur Kaluma: Erupts for 34 points in SL win

Kaluma produced 34 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Saturday's 91-70 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Kaluma couldn't be stopped with the ball in his hands, erupting for a game-high 34 points in the blowout win. The 24-year-old has been a steady scoring presence to start the summer, reaching double figures in all four of his appearances between the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League. Kaluma has yet to secure a deal for the 2026-27 season, though that could change if he continues to stack stellar performances in Las Vegas.