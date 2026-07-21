Lakers' Arthur Kaluma: Lands two-way deal with Lakers

Kaluma agreed to a two-way deal with the Lakers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kaluma secured one of the Lakers' three two-way spots after an excellent run for the club in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. The second-year forward -- who spent all of last season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers -- appeared in seven games between the two summer leagues, averaging 17.3 points (on 55.1 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.7 assists in 22.9 minutes per contest. The Lakers already have Chris Manon, Peter Suder and AK Okereke committed to two-way deals, so one of the three will need to be waived in order to clear a spot for Kaluma.