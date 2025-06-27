Kaluma is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Kaluma is one of several roster additions following the 2025 NBA Draft, as the team also managed to sign Eric Dixon, RJ Davis and Augustas Marciulionis following the conclusion of the second round. Kaluma will aim to prove that he belongs at the next level after averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over 33 matchups during the 2024-25 season as a Longhorn.