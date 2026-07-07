Lakers' Arthur Kaluma: Scores 16 in SL win

Kaluma recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 88-84 California Classic Summer League win over the Spurs.

Kaluma did not play in Sunday's Summer League game for undisclosed reasons, but he returned to the lineup in a big way Monday, leading the second unit in scoring. Kaluma has scored in double figures in each of his two appearances at Summer League. Kaluma has yet to secure a deal for the 2026 season, so he will look to continue his strong play in hopes of earning a contract.