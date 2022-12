Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game against Atlanta, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As expected, Reaves will play Friday after being listed as probable due to right ankle soreness. With Lonnie Walker (lower body) sidelined for the match, he could see a larger role. Reaves has scored in double-digits in four of his last six appearances and has averaged 28.0 minutes per game across that span.