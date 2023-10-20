Reaves tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 23 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 preseason loss to the Suns.

Reaves played a team-high 23 minutes Thursday and tied with LeBron James for the most three-pointers made with three. While the third-year guard posted impressive defensive numbers, he was the only Lakers starter to record a negative point differential (-3). Reaves is set to be Los Angeles' starting shooting guard for the 2023-24 campaign.