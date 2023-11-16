Reaves closed with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to Sacramento.

A rebound and a couple of assists were all that separated Reaves from a triple-double. The resurgent play of Cam Reddish keeps Reaves out of the starting lineup, and the team doesn't seem ready to give him the load he enjoyed during last season's playoff run. He's worked his way out of his early season slump, but it will likely take a cold streak from Reddish or Taurean Prince for Reaves to gain any traction on the depth chart.