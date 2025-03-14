Reaves recorded 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Bucks.

Reaves finished just two boards away from a triple-double in the loss to the Nets on Monday, and he also finished two rebounds shy, but this time from a double-double, in the Lakers' third straight loss. Reaves has surpassed the 15-point mark for a third consecutive game, and he should continue to have a higher usage as long as LeBron James (groin) remains sidelined.