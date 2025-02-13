Reaves (elbow) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Reaves will play Wednesday against the Jazz despite dealing with a left elbow contusion. The up-and-coming guard is having arguably his best season with the Lakers, averaging a career-high 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
