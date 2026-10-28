Reaves supplied 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 136-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Reaves was a strong second option behind Luka Doncic, scoring 26 points efficiently and adding seven assists across a team-high 39 minutes. The guard has carried a heavy workload early in the season, and Los Angeles needs his secondary scoring and playmaking to take pressure off Doncic. He'll go right back to work Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back.