Reaves notched 15 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 victory over Detroit.

We saw the first glimpse of Spencer Dinwiddie's involvement, and the result appears to be good news for Reaves. Dinwiddie performed as a platoon with D'Angelo Russell, so while it's a concern for Russell's fantasy managers, Reaves' output appears to be safe, It wasn't a great shooting night for Reaves. but his seven dimes and a flawless night at the charity stripe boosted his fnatasy total.