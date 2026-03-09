Lakers' Austin Reaves: Big game at both ends of court
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 victory over the Knicks.
It was Reaves' best scoring effort since Feb. 20, when he hit for 29 points against the Clippers, while the four combined steals and blocks tied his season high. Over 10 games since returning to the starting five following the All-Star break, the fifth-year guard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
