Reaves chipped in 28 points (10-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to the Kings.
Reaves entered Wednesday's game averaging just 10.7 points across three prior meetings versus Sacramento this season, so it's nice to see the 25-year-old erupt against an exploitable defense. Wednesday marked his fourth game with 25-plus points this season -- matching his total from last season -- and Reaves is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 52.6 percent shooting across his last four contests.
