Reaves generated 28 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 assists, one rebound and two steals across 40 minutes of Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Reaves, after dropping 51 and 41 points in his last two games, respectively, delivered an elite total in a different category. The shooting guard tied his career high in assists, marking his third double-double of the campaign. He also drilled a game-winning 12-footer at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 3-2 record this season. Reaves is proving his breakout 2024-25 campaign wasn't a fluke, and he's averaging 34.2 points, 10.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season.