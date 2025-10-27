Reaves recorded 51 points (12-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 21-22 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 win over the Kings.

Reaves was given the keys to the offense Sunday with LeBron James (back) and Luka Doncic (finger) out of the lineup, and he took full advantage, piling up a career-high 51 points. In addition to his impressive scoring display, Reaves contributed a near-triple-double by adding 11 rebounds and nine assists, making him just the ninth player in NBA history to record such numbers. The 27-year-old pro is averaging 34.0 points, 9.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest through three games this season.