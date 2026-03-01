Reaves logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound over 28 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Reaves came out firing with 11 points in the first quarter, and he finished Saturday's game as the Lakers' third-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (26 points) and LeBron James (22 points). Reaves is seemingly past the calf strain that caused him to miss 22 of 24 games from mid-December to early February. He'll wrap up the month of February having averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 29.1 minutes per game.