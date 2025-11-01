Reaves supplied 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-112 win over the Grizzlies.

With Luka Doncic back in the lineup, Reaves fell back into a supporting role and failed to reach 25 points for the first time in six games this season. Reaves will still be a key part of the Lakers' offense, especially while LeBron James (back) remains on the shelf, and the fifth-year guard is averaging 32.0 points, 9.0 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.7 steals a contest in the early going.