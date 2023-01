Reaves (hamstring) went through a full-speed non-contact workout Tuesday and is expected to undergo strength testing Wednesday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is all positive news for Reaves, who hasn't taken the court since Jan. 4 due to a left hamstring strain. The team noted Friday that the guard would be re-evaluated in a week, and if all goes well, he could gain clearance to play either Saturday against Boston or by early next week.