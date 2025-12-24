Reaves is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Suns on Tuesday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves has been cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a left calf strain. Even with Luka Doncic (leg), Gabe Vincent (back) and Rui Hachimura (groin) all sidelined for Tuesday's contest, the Lakers will play it conservatively by having Reaves come off the bench while Nick Smith enters the starting lineup for the first time this season.